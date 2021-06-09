UrduPoint.com
Most US Republican Voters Like Pence But Want Party To Resemble Trump - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Former Vice President Mike Pence gets high marks from Republican voters, but most want the party to resemble former President Donald Trump in style, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Wednesday.

"Former Vice President Mike Pence is viewed favorably by most Republican voters, but given a choice, nearly two-thirds still say their party should be more like Donald Trump," a press release explaining the poll said.

The survey found that 69 percent of Republican voters have a favorable impression of Pence, including 35 percent whose impression is "very favorable," the release said.

But when asked whether the Republican Party should be more like Pence or Trump, 64 percent said they preferred a party styled after Trump while just 24 percent want their party more like Pence, the release added.

Among all Likely Voters, 49 percent have a favorable impression of Pence, while 46 percent have an unfavorable view of the former vice president, according to the release.

