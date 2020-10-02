Most US Viewers Say Trump Lost Debates, Blame Him for Disarray - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Half of the US debates audience believe that President Donald Trump was outperformed by his Democratic rival Joe Biden with an overwhelming majority of viewers blaming the incumbent for the chaotic show, a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll showed on Thursday.

The first of three presidential debates was held on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio, and was marred by mutual insults and frequent interruptions.

"The survey, conducted the day after the candidates' clash in Cleveland, found that 50 percent of debate watchers surveyed said Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, performed the best. Just 34 percent said the same about the Republican incumbent, and 16 percent said they did not know or had no opinion," Politico said.

More than half of those who watched, 52 percent, said they did not enjoy the 90 minutes show. Eighty-six percent of respondents believe that debaters were "interruptive". "The vast majority... said Trump butted in more than Biden, 71 percent to 18 percent," according to the publication.

After the showdown the organizers promised to amend rules giving a moderator more tools to enforce order.

There will be two more debates between Trump and Biden, on October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville, and a single round for their running mates. Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, are scheduled to meet on October 7 in Salt Lake City.