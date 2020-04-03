UrduPoint.com
Most US Voters Back Interstate Travel Ban Amid Pandemic - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Two-thirds of US voters support banning all out-of-state travelers to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Thursday.

"[A] national telephone and online survey finds that 67% of Likely US Voters favor banning all out-of-state travelers from entering their state except for emergencies until the coronavirus threat has ended.

Twenty-one percent (21%) are opposed, while 12% are undecided," a press release summarizing the poll said.

About 90 percent of the US population resides in states with so called stay-at-home, or shelter-in-place orders with varying degrees of severity, according to media reports.

The number of US coronavirus cases topped 234,000 on Thursday with over 51,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

