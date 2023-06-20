Most US Voters Believe Fauci Lied About US Ties to Gain-of-Function Virus Research - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) A plurality of US voters believe that former chief presidential medical advisor Anthony Fauci lied about the United States' ties to gain-of-function research on viruses, such as that conducted on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Tuesday.

Most respondents, 47%, believe that Fauci lied about the US government funding gain-of-function research, while 39% believe he told the truth, the poll said. Another 15% of respondents were unsure.

Most voters also suspect that US officials covered up China's role in the COVID-19 pandemic, the poll found.

The very first cases of COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, emerged among Chinese scientists conducting gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, US government officials purportedly said, according to reports released earlier this month.

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden signed legislation urging the release of information on sick researchers from the Wuhan lab, including whether the researchers were involved in coronavirus research.

In February, a House subcommittee on the COVID-19 pandemic requested information from Fauci and other senior US government health officials on the novel coronavirus's origins, having already determined that US taxpayer Dollars were given to the Wuhan lab to conduct gain-of-function research.

Scientists conduct gain-of-function research to enable pathogens to be more transmissible in an effort to find out more about possible preventative measures.

Fauci was aware of the research at the start of the pandemic and may have acted to conceal that information by downplaying the "lab leak" theory of the pandemic's origins, according to the panel.

Fauci has testified under oath to Congress that he and his colleagues did not engage in gain-of-function research and if some did, they did so according to established rules.