Most US Voters Disapprove Of Biden's Foreign Policy Course, But Divided On Ukraine - Poll

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Over a half of American voters disapprove of President Joe Biden's handling of foreign policy, but tend to give better marks to his tackling of the Ukraine crisis, according to a Morning Consult/Politico survey out Wednesday.

"Thirty-seven percent of voters approve of Biden's handling of foreign policy, up 3 percentage points from a low in Morning Consult/Politico tracking reached a month ago, while 52 percent disapprove, roughly in line with figures in surveys conducted since his administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan," the press release said.

The survey showed that 40% of voters approve of how Biden is dealing with the situation in Ukraine, while 45% disapprove.

"The numbers are better than perceptions of his handling of Afghanistan at the dawn of that crisis, when 51 percent disapproved and 31 percent approved," the release noted.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under the new treaties, Moscow pledges to ensure the security of the Russian-speaking republics.

The decision came after a deterioration of the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway regions.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden described the developments as the beginning of a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine. He announced a new set of US sanctions against Russia's financial sector, while the Pentagon ordered 800 troops and 20 AH-64 helicopters already present in Europe to the Baltic region.

