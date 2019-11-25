UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most US Voters For First Time Prefer Life Prison Sentences Over Executions - Gallup Poll

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:48 PM

Most US Voters For First Time Prefer Life Prison Sentences Over Executions - Gallup Poll

For the first time in more than three decades of polling, a majority of Americans prefer life in prison over the death penalty, even though a majority still consider capital punishment an acceptable option, a newly published Gallup poll showed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) For the first time in more than three decades of polling, a majority of Americans prefer life in prison over the death penalty, even though a majority still consider capital punishment an acceptable option, a newly published Gallup poll showed on Monday.

"Even as Americans have shifted to viewing life imprisonment without parole as preferable to execution, a majority still favor use of the death penalty, according to Gallup's long-term death penalty trend question," Gallup said in a press release.

In a trend poll dating back to 1985, the latest survey for the first time shows a majority of US adults, 60 percent, saying that life without parole is a better punishment than execution for defendants convicted of capital crimes, the release said.

Nevertheless, 56 percent still broadly favor execution as the penalty for convicted murderers, the release added.

During the 1980s and 1990s, consistent majorities thought the death penalty was the better option for murderers, according to the release.

Related Topics

Gallup

Recent Stories

Secretary Irrigation inspects development projects ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation calls in 26 players fo ..

3 minutes ago

Next Hearing on UK Truck Case Involving 39 Migrant ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

18 minutes ago

Medvedev Says Relations With Separate Partners Mor ..

3 minutes ago

Cameroon opposition says to boycott legislative po ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.