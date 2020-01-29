WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Registered US voters say 75 - 20 percent that witnesses should be allowed to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, including 49 percent of Republicans, a Quinnipiac University poll revealed.

"There may be heated debate among lawmakers about whether witnesses should testify at the impeachment trial of President Trump, but it's a different story outside the [Washington, DC] Beltway. Three-quarters of American voters say witnesses should be allowed to testify, and that includes nearly half of Republican voters," Quinnipiac University Poll Analyst Mary Snow said Tuesday in a press release summarizing the poll.

In addition, more than half of voters, 53 - 40 percent, say Trump is not telling the truth about his actions involving Ukraine, the release said.

Here, there were are sharp divides along party lines, with 89 percent of Republicans saying the president is telling the truth and 92 percent of Democrats saying he is not.

The trial revolves around Trump's request for a Ukrainian investigation of political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, at a time when the president withheld nearly $400 million in US military aid to the nation.

Just over half of American voters, 52 percent, think the Trump administration's withholding of US aid to Ukraine was not justified, while 34 percent say it was, the release said.

On the question of whether Trump should be removed from office, voters remain divided, as 48 percent say the Senate should not fire the president and 47 percent say the Senate should, according to the release.