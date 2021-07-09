Most Vessels of US-Led Sea Breeze Drills to Remain in Black Sea for Some Time - US Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The majority of the ships that joined the US-led Sea Breeze military exercise in the Black Sea will stay in the area for some time since they are also taking part in another exercise - the Bulgarian-led Breeze naval drills, US Navy Capt. Stuart Bauman said during a telephone briefing on Friday.

The 2021 edition of the annual Sea Breeze exercise kicked off in the northwestern part of the Black Sea in late June. The drills, which involve about 5,000 soldiers and 32 warships from 32 countries, are about to conclude on July 10.

"Most of the ships that have participated in Sea Breeze will also be participating in Breeze, which is a Bulgarian-led exercise, so they will be remaining in the Black Sea for a period of time, obviously not to exceed the time limits of the Montreux Convention," Bauman said.

All participating US partners have had a successful Sea Breeze and the United States is looking forward to next year's exercise, Bauman added.

The Sea Breeze exercise has been held since 1997 and involves the NATO members states and their allies in the Black Sea region. The drills are aimed at improving naval and land operations and improving cooperation among participating counties.