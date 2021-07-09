UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Vessels Of US-Led Sea Breeze Drills To Remain In Black Sea For Some Time - US Navy

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Most Vessels of US-Led Sea Breeze Drills to Remain in Black Sea for Some Time - US Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The majority of the ships that joined the US-led Sea Breeze military exercise in the Black Sea will stay in the area for some time since they are also taking part in another exercise - the Bulgarian-led Breeze naval drills, US Navy Capt. Stuart Bauman said during a telephone briefing on Friday.

The 2021 edition of the annual Sea Breeze exercise kicked off in the northwestern part of the Black Sea in late June. The drills, which involve about 5,000 soldiers and 32 warships from 32 countries, are about to conclude on July 10.

"Most of the ships that have participated in Sea Breeze will also be participating in Breeze, which is a Bulgarian-led exercise, so they will be remaining in the Black Sea for a period of time, obviously not to exceed the time limits of the Montreux Convention," Bauman said.

All participating US partners have had a successful Sea Breeze and the United States is looking forward to next year's exercise, Bauman added.

The Sea Breeze exercise has been held since 1997 and involves the NATO members states and their allies in the Black Sea region. The drills are aimed at improving naval and land operations and improving cooperation among participating counties.

Related Topics

NATO United States June July From

Recent Stories

IGP briefs PM about couple’s harassment case in ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

2 hours ago

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

2 hours ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

3 hours ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.