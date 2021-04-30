KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The majority of victims in explosion in the Afghan city of Pol-e Alam, the capital of Logar province, were students and civil servants staying in the nearby dormitory, Abdulrahman Tasal, the director of Logar information and culture department, told Sputnik on Friday.

A car bomb exploded outside the central hospital in Pol-e Alam earlier this evening, eyewitnesses told Sputnik. The target of the attack was supposedly the building next to the hospital, where civilians and the military were stationed.

According to Tasal, the majority of victims were students who gathered for the state university exam, civil servants and other civilians from Azri district who were staying in the nearby dormitory.

The official said more than 30 people were killed. There is as yet no official number of casualties of the attack.

The director of Logar public health department, Samargul Samar, told Sputnik that 40 people were injured and two killed in the blast, noting that "the situation is under control." Afghan broadcaster 1TV reported, citing local authorities, that over 60 people were injured and at least 30 others died.

Dozens of wounded and some bodies are reportedly still under the rubble. The rescue works are ongoing.