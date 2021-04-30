UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Victims In Deadly Blast In Afghanistan's East Students, Civil Servants - Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

Most Victims in Deadly Blast in Afghanistan's East Students, Civil Servants - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The majority of victims in explosion in the Afghan city of Pol-e Alam, the capital of Logar province, were students and civil servants staying in the nearby dormitory, Abdulrahman Tasal, the director of Logar information and culture department, told Sputnik on Friday.

A car bomb exploded outside the central hospital in Pol-e Alam earlier this evening, eyewitnesses told Sputnik. The target of the attack was supposedly the building next to the hospital, where civilians and the military were stationed.

According to Tasal, the majority of victims were students who gathered for the state university exam, civil servants and other civilians from Azri district who were staying in the nearby dormitory.

The official said more than 30 people were killed. There is as yet no official number of casualties of the attack.

The director of Logar public health department, Samargul Samar, told Sputnik that 40 people were injured and two killed in the blast, noting that "the situation is under control." Afghan broadcaster 1TV reported, citing local authorities, that over 60 people were injured and at least 30 others died.

Dozens of wounded and some bodies are reportedly still under the rubble. The rescue works are ongoing.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Car Died From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 1115 others ..

12 minutes ago

Computerization of KMC's records to stop alternati ..

12 minutes ago

Sudan, Russia Share Interests on Red Sea Naval Bas ..

12 minutes ago

IOM Seeks $87Mln to Help Migrants Impacted by COVI ..

12 minutes ago

Physical Punishment violates children's dignity: E ..

12 minutes ago

Ontario Request to Halt Arrival of Int'l. Students ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.