'Most Wanted' Dutch Criminal Deported From Dubai

Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Dutch police flew the country's most wanted criminal out of Dubai two days after his arrest in the emirate on murder and drug trafficking charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

Moroccan-born Ridouan Taghi, the main suspect in a huge ongoing trial of the so-called "Mocro-mafia" in the Netherlands, was held on Monday at a luxury villa in the Gulf city.

The 41-year-old Taghi was "deported by the authorities in Dubai on Wednesday and transferred to the Netherlands last night," the Dutch public prosecutor said in a statement.

"For safety reasons, he flew to the Netherlands in a chartered aircraft under the guidance of the Dutch police.

" Taghi's lawyer however said Dutch authorities had "kidnapped" him, and raised questions about how the deportation was able to happen so quickly.

"This is contrary to all kinds of international legal rules. It seems that this must have happened unlawfully," Inez Weski said.

Dutch justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus said the deportation was "in full compliance with the rules of the rule of law", adding that it was possible because Taghi had illegally entered Dubai.

Dubai police said this week that Taghi had entered illegally using a passport in someone else's name in 2016 and had since been living at a villa where the "curtains of the house were always closed".

