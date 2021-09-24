'Most Wanted' Gangster Among Three Killed In Delhi Courtroom Shootout: Police
Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:43 PM
A notorious Indian gangster was killed by gunmen dressed as lawyers in a bloody shootout in a New Delhi courtroom on Friday, police said
New Delhi, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :A notorious Indian gangster was killed by gunmen dressed as lawyers in a bloody shootout in a New Delhi courtroom on Friday, police said.
Jitendra Gogi, Delhi's most-wanted mobster before he was detained in March last year, was in a Rohini District courtroom for a hearing when two people dressed as lawyers opened fire, killing him before they were shot dead by officers, police told AFP.