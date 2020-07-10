UrduPoint.com
Most Wanted Indian Criminal Shot Dead While Attempting To Escape - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:37 PM

India's most wanted criminal, Vikas Dubey, has been shot dead by the police of Kanpur city, located in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday after attempting to escape from custody, the police said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) India's most wanted criminal, Vikas Dubey, has been shot dead by the police of Kanpur city, located in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday after attempting to escape from custody, the police said.

Dubey was arrested on Wednesday while visiting a temple in the Madhya Pradesh state after organizing a massacre of eight policemen in Kanpur last week. Earlier in the day, the car carrying Dubey overturned on a highway, after which Dubey and three of his accomplices tried to escape.

"The car overturned and policemen and the accused were injured.

Then Vikas Dubey grabbed a gun from an injured policeman and ran. The police team caught up and surrounded him and tried to get him to surrender, but he refused and started firing. The police had to fire back in self-defense," the Kanpur police said in a statement, as quoted by the NDTV broadcaster, adding that Dubey died in a hospital after being fatally shot.

The NDTV broadcaster noted that five of Dubey's accomplices, who also tried to escape custody, were shot dead earlier in various parts of the country earlier this week.

