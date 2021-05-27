Most 'Zealous Minds' in EU Strive to Find 'Russian Trace' in Ryanair Incident - Chizhov

The most "zealous minds" in the European Union really want to find a "Russian trace" in the incident with the Ryanair plane in Belarus, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The most "zealous minds" in the European Union really want to find a "Russian trace" in the incident with the Ryanair plane in Belarus, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik.

"The fact is that the most zealous minds here ... really want to find a 'Russian trace' in this event how can we do without it? The logic, of course, is primitive, but, unfortunately, it has already become familiar: nothing is allegedly done in Belarus without with the knowledge of the Kremlin," he said.

According to Chizhov, the cautious voices of those EU leaders who speak about the actual absence of evidence of high-profile accusations, apparently, annoy many others.

Answering whether the latest actions of the EU on Belarus could be read as another attempt to prick Russia, he said: "I think another term would be more suitable here: this is not even an attempt, but a reflex, described by the great Russian scientist Ivan Pavlov on a good famous example."