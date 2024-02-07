Open Menu

Mostly Warmer, Sunny Weather During Spring Festival: Forecast

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Most regions in China will experience increasingly warmer weather and sunny days during the upcoming Spring Festival, according to the latest weather forecast.

In a press conference held in Beijing on Wednesday, the China Meteorological Center (CMC) forecast that most parts of the country will first experience higher temperatures before it drops again during the festival that lasts from Feb. 10 to 17. No large-scale rains, snows and icy conditions, lingering fog or smog were forecast for the period.

"Most regions in the country will experience sunny weather along with higher temperatures in the first few days of the holiday," said Zhang Hengde, deputy head of CMC, adding that some northern regions will experience windy weather starting from Friday through to Sunday.

In the latter half of the holiday, strong cold fronts are expected along with dropping temperatures in central and eastern regions from Feb. 14 to 17. Snow is expected to fall in north and northeast China along with drops in temperatures by up to 12 degrees Celsius in some regions such as Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang, Zhang said.

