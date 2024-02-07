Mostly Warmer, Sunny Weather During Spring Festival: Forecast
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Most regions in China will experience increasingly warmer weather and sunny days during the upcoming Spring Festival, according to the latest weather forecast.
In a press conference held in Beijing on Wednesday, the China Meteorological Center (CMC) forecast that most parts of the country will first experience higher temperatures before it drops again during the festival that lasts from Feb. 10 to 17. No large-scale rains, snows and icy conditions, lingering fog or smog were forecast for the period.
"Most regions in the country will experience sunny weather along with higher temperatures in the first few days of the holiday," said Zhang Hengde, deputy head of CMC, adding that some northern regions will experience windy weather starting from Friday through to Sunday.
In the latter half of the holiday, strong cold fronts are expected along with dropping temperatures in central and eastern regions from Feb. 14 to 17. Snow is expected to fall in north and northeast China along with drops in temperatures by up to 12 degrees Celsius in some regions such as Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang, Zhang said.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From World
-
China launches campaign to combat movie piracy during Spring Festival holiday8 minutes ago
-
China continues to enhance public medical services8 minutes ago
-
China continues to enhance public medical services8 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits UN Resident Coordinator Office in China18 minutes ago
-
Innovation is fundamental pillar for enhancing energy efficiency, sustainability: DoE Chairman18 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Municipality launches campaign for cleaner construction sites18 minutes ago
-
Sweden shuts Nord Stream probe over lack of jurisdiction18 minutes ago
-
National Guard Minister receives Russian Deputy Prime Minister,Minister of Industry28 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Home Minister visits Ministry of Interior pavilion at World Defense Show 202428 minutes ago
-
PO among three accused held28 minutes ago
-
US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll not 'legitimate'28 minutes ago
-
SEC raises $2.2 billion from Dual-Tranche Sukuk offering38 minutes ago