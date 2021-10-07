Motegi, Blinken Discuss Regional Issues, Climate Over Phone - Tokyo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed regional issues and climate change during a phone call, the Japanese ministry said on Thursday.

This was their first conversation since Motegi was reappointed as the top diplomat in a new cabinet unveiled by Japan on Monday.

"The sides .. exchanged views on a wide range of issues, including regional problems and cooperation on climate change," the ministry said in a statement.

The officials also reaffirmed their intention to further strengthen the alliance between Tokyo and Washington, pursue the idea of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, as well as cooperate on issues related to China and North Korea.