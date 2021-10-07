UrduPoint.com

Motegi, Blinken Discuss Regional Issues, Climate Over Phone - Tokyo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:24 PM

Motegi, Blinken Discuss Regional Issues, Climate Over Phone - Tokyo

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed regional issues and climate change during a phone call, the Japanese ministry said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed regional issues and climate change during a phone call, the Japanese ministry said on Thursday.

This was their first conversation since Motegi was reappointed as the top diplomat in a new cabinet unveiled by Japan on Monday.

"The sides .. exchanged views on a wide range of issues, including regional problems and cooperation on climate change," the ministry said in a statement.

The officials also reaffirmed their intention to further strengthen the alliance between Tokyo and Washington, pursue the idea of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, as well as cooperate on issues related to China and North Korea.

Related Topics

China Washington Tokyo Alliance Japan North Korea Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Canada announces COVID-19 vaccination mandate for ..

Canada announces COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal employees, most travel ..

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 9,380 new COVID-19 infections, 10 ..

Malaysia reports 9,380 new COVID-19 infections, 105 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 2,427 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 2,427 more COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Aussie researchers confident about nasal spray bec ..

Aussie researchers confident about nasal spray becoming COVID-19 breakthrough

2 minutes ago
 EU Should Speed Up Climate Reforms to Become Energ ..

EU Should Speed Up Climate Reforms to Become Energy Independent - von der Leyen

2 minutes ago
 President, PM condole over losses in Balochistan e ..

President, PM condole over losses in Balochistan earthquake; direct coordinated ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.