Motegi Declines to Comment on Impact of Scrapping Aegis Ashore on Talks With Russia

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has declined to answer a journalist's question of how Japan's refusal to deploy the US Aegis Ashore missile defense system on its territory will affect negotiations with Russia

"As for the talks with Russia, this issue affects the content of the negotiations and my statement here may have an impact on the negotiations, so I would like to refrain from commenting on how exactly we will talk about it, in which direction to move," Motegi said adding that abandonment of Aegis Ashore would have no impact of Tokyo's relations with Washington.

Earlier this week, Japan officially abandoned its plans to deploy Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense systems, which were expected to counter the threat from North Korea. This decision was taken because of the risk of rocket boosters falling on residential areas due to the inability to control their fall. The removal of this problem would require huge additional costs and time.

In December 2017, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved plans to install two US-made Aegis Ashore missile defense units, each costing approximately $900 million, in response to ballistic missile tests conducted by North Korea.

The two components were expected to cover the entire country and enter into service before 2023.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it sees the move as a de facto deployment of the Asia-Pacific segment of the US global missile defense system and a threat to the balance of regional security.

The relations between Moscow and Tokyo have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations have never signed a permanent WWII peace treaty. The main issue holding the two countries back is their dispute over a group of four Kuril islands � Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai. Russia has sovereignty over these islands and regards them as part of its Sakhalin region, but they are also claimed by Japan.

Since the beginning of his tenure as Japan's foreign minister in September, Motegi has been trying to increase the number of contacts with Russia. Among the main items on his agenda are negotiations with Moscow regarding the territorial dispute around the Southern Kuril Islands and signing a peace treaty.