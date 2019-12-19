Motegi, Lavrov May Meet at Munich Security Conference in February - Tokyo

(@FahadShabbir)

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may meet during the February Security Conference in Munich, Atsushi Kaifu, the spokesperson for the Japanese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday

"If circumstances allow, the next round of meetings [will take place] on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference in February," Atsushi Kaifu said during a briefing.

Motegi was appointed to the post in September of this year and has already made the increase in contacts with Russia a notable characteristic of his tenure as Tokyo's top diplomat. The main points on his agenda concern the promotion of cooperation with Russia in various areas, negotiations with Moscow regarding the territorial dispute around the Southern Kuril Islands and signing a peace treaty.