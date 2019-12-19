UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motegi, Lavrov May Meet At Munich Security Conference In February - Tokyo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:31 PM

Motegi, Lavrov May Meet at Munich Security Conference in February - Tokyo

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may meet during the February Security Conference in Munich, Atsushi Kaifu, the spokesperson for the Japanese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may meet during the February Security Conference in Munich, Atsushi Kaifu, the spokesperson for the Japanese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

"If circumstances allow, the next round of meetings [will take place] on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference in February," Atsushi Kaifu said during a briefing.

Motegi was appointed to the post in September of this year and has already made the increase in contacts with Russia a notable characteristic of his tenure as Tokyo's top diplomat. The main points on his agenda concern the promotion of cooperation with Russia in various areas, negotiations with Moscow regarding the territorial dispute around the Southern Kuril Islands and signing a peace treaty.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Munich Tokyo February May September Post Top

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Director-General of NMC

21 minutes ago

Health deptt, PFA to launch operation against fake ..

52 seconds ago

Two dead in India anti-citizenship law protests: p ..

54 seconds ago

Men are smoking less tobacco for first time: WHO

57 seconds ago

Russian Delegation, Assad Discuss Digitizing Syria ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Regional Court Upholds Prison Sentence for ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.