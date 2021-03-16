Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that Tokyo and Washington share the concerns over China's attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that Tokyo and Washington share the concerns over China's attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas.

"We conducted extensive discussion on the regional strategic environment, on the situation in China and agreed on the recognition that China's behavior was inconsistent with the existing international order ... presents serious challenges to the alliance and the international community. We will oppose any unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo, including in the East and South China seas. We share serious concerns over China's coastguard law," Motegi said at meeting with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

In February, China enacted the law that permits China's coast guard to destroy other countries' structures and to use force when defending the country's maritime claims in disputed areas.

Over the past several years, China has increased its territorial and maritime claims in the Indo-Pacific region, overlapping with the interests of a number of nations. In particular, Beijing has been locked up in a dispute with Tokyo over a string of uninhabited but resource-rich islets, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan and the Diaoyu Islands in China. In addition, Beijing has boosted the scale and frequency of its military drills in the Indo-Pacific, prompting the United States and its regional allies � Japan, India and Australia � to enhance strategic cooperation within the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in response.