Mother Arrested In Austria For Killing Three Daughters

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

A mother confessed Saturday to killing her three young daughters in an apartment in Vienna, Austrian police said, without giving a motive

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A mother confessed Saturday to killing her three young daughters in an apartment in Vienna, Austrian police said, without giving a motive.

The 31-year-old called the emergency services in the early hours saying she wanted to kill herself, and when police turned up they found the bodies of an eight-month-old baby and a three-year-old girl.

The woman's nine-year-old daughter was taken to hospital but was unable to be saved, police said, adding that the mother had some light injuries herself.

