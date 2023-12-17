Open Menu

Mother, Daughter Killed By Israel Army In Gaza Church Grounds: Patriarchate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) A Christian mother and daughter were shot dead by an Israeli soldier on the grounds of a Catholic church in Gaza City on Saturday, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

"Around noon (1000 GMT) today... a sniper of the IDF (Israeli army) murdered two Christian women inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza," where Christian families have been sheltering since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, the patriarchate said in a statement.

"Nahida and her daughter Samar were shot and killed as they walked to the Sister's Convent. One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety," it added.

Seven more people were wounded by gunfire as they tried to protect others, the statement said.

According to the Vatican press agency, citing Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, the victims were an elderly woman and her daughter.

Approached for comment, the Israeli army said it was looking into the incident, which took place on the grounds of the Gaza Strip's only Catholic church.

The patriarchate said no warning was given before the shooting started, adding: "They were shot in cold blood inside the premises of the Parish, where there are no belligerents."

In its statement, the patriarchate said three projectiles fired by an Israeli tank had also struck a convent, destroying its generator and fuel supplies, and rendering a building housing 54 disabled people uninhabitable.

"The 54 disabled persons are currently displaced and without access to the respirators that some of them need to survive," it added.

According to the Vatican press agency, the strikes wounded three people.

Italy's top diplomat, Antonio Tajani, issued a "heartfelt appeal to the Israeli government and army to protect Christian places of worship".

Israel's campaign to crush the freedom fighter group (Hamas) has so far killed at least 18,800, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Hamas government.

