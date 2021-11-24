UrduPoint.com

Mother From Caribbean Wins Two Tickets On Virgin Galactic Space Flight

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:19 PM

Mother from Caribbean wins two tickets on Virgin Galactic space flight

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic on Wednesday announced a mother from the Caribbean won two tickets on a flight into Earth's orbit, worth $450,000 each

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Space tourism company Virgin Galactic on Wednesday announced a mother from the Caribbean won two tickets on a flight into Earth's orbit, worth $450,000 each.

Keisha Schahaff, a health and energy coach, said she wanted to take the flight into orbit with her 17-year-old daughter, a science student living in Britain who dreams of one day working for NASA.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised Schahaff with the news at her home in Antigua in early November.

"I just thought I was doing a zoom interview," she told AFP.

"When I saw Richard Branson walking in I just started screaming! I couldn't believe it." "I always was interested in space as a little girl," she added.

"This is a great opportunity for me to feel alive and to just make the greatest adventure ever."Schahaff won the prize after entering a fundraiser lottery organized by Virgin Galactic on the Omaze platform, which raised $1.7 million.

The money will be donated to the NGO Space for Humanity, which works for wider access to space.

Related Topics

Student Company Money November From Coach Million

Recent Stories

UN Calls for Full Support of JCPOA Ahead of Nuclea ..

UN Calls for Full Support of JCPOA Ahead of Nuclear Talks Resumption in Vienna - ..

24 minutes ago
 Putin tells EU chief concerned about Ukraine 'prov ..

Putin tells EU chief concerned about Ukraine 'provocations': Kremlin

24 minutes ago
 Azam Khan Swati expresses grief over martyrdom of ..

Azam Khan Swati expresses grief over martyrdom of 2 security personnel

24 minutes ago
 Newly Elected Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena And ..

Newly Elected Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson Resigns - Reports

26 minutes ago
 Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

26 minutes ago
 'New waves' of displacement reported in western Ti ..

'New waves' of displacement reported in western Tigray: UN

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.