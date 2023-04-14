Mother of Detained WSJ Reporter in Russia Says She is Optimistic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Ella Milman, the mother of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich said she is choosing to be optimistic about his case, but also understands what's involved.

"It's what's one of the American qualities that we absorbed: be optimistic, believing in (a) happy ending," Milman, who left the Soviet Union for the United States in 1979, told The Wall Street Journal. "That's where we stand right now, but I am not stupid. I understand what's involved. But that's what I choose to believe.

His sister Danielle also echoed in the interview that the family was "going to do whatever it takes ... and going to stay positive."

Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg on March 29 on charges of collecting classified information for the US on the activities of Russia's military-industrial complex. He is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the Cold War. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.