UrduPoint.com

Mother Of Detained WSJ Reporter In Russia Says She Is Optimistic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Mother of Detained WSJ Reporter in Russia Says She is Optimistic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Ella Milman, the mother of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich said she is choosing to be optimistic about his case, but also understands what's involved.

"It's what's one of the American qualities that we absorbed: be optimistic, believing in (a) happy ending," Milman, who left the Soviet Union for the United States in 1979, told The Wall Street Journal. "That's where we stand right now, but I am not stupid. I understand what's involved. But that's what I choose to believe.

"

His sister Danielle also echoed in the interview that the family was "going to do whatever it takes ... and going to stay positive."

Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg on March 29 on charges of collecting classified information for the US on the activities of Russia's military-industrial complex. He is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the Cold War. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.

Related Topics

Russia Yekaterinburg United States March Family

Recent Stories

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

1 hour ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

1 hour ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

2 hours ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

3 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

4 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.