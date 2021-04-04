MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Mother of former Jordanian crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein, Noor Al Hussein, called claims that her son was preparing a coup "wicked slander."

On Saturday, state media reported that several high-ranking officials were arrested for security reasons in Jordan. In a video message, Hamzah bin Hussein, half-brother of King Abdullah II, said that he had been placed under house arrest and cut off from communication. The armed forces deny that the prince was arrested, noting that he was told to cease "movements and activities that are used to target" the security and stability of Jordan.

"Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe," the queen consort wrote on Twitter.

Noor Al Hussein was the fourth and last wife of King Hussein who ruled Jordan from 1952 until his death in 1999. She has since been active in charity and promotes various causes.