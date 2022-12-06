Mother of Late Japanese Reality Show Star Sues Broadcaster for $1Mln - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The mother of Hana Kimura, a professional Japanese wrestler and former cast member of a popular reality show, is demanding compensation of 142 million Yen ($1 million) from Japan's Fuji Television Network Inc, claiming her 22-year-old daughter committed suicide because of the show, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

Kimura committed suicide in May 2020 following the release of one of the episodes of Netflix's popular reality show "Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020." After the release, the number of critical comments on Kimura's social networks at some point reached 100 posts per day.

Kyoko Kimura, the star's mother, said the scene where the wrestler lost her temper and demonstrated provocative behavior was shown on Netflix in March 2020 before the episode was aired on tv, Kyodo news agency said.

Despite the wave of hateful comments that the woman later faced on her social media, the footage was still broadcast, which ultimately led to Kimura's suicide, her mother claimed.

According to Kyoko Kimura, the companies responsible for the show deliberately edited the video in such a way that her daughter appeared before the audience in a demeaning manner.

The wrestler's mother hopes that the trial will help eliminate online abuse, the news agency said.

In June, the Japanese upper house passed a bill making cyberbullying a crime punishable by prison. According to Kyodo, the legislation was influenced by Kimura's suicide.