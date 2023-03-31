UrduPoint.com

Mother Of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son Held In Awful Conditions In US Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son Held in Awful Conditions in US Prison

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russian businessman Alexander Vinnik, who is accused of financial crimes in the United States, is being detained in awful conditions in prison and facing constant pressure, his mother Vera Vinnik told Sputnik.

"There is nothing new. They are putting pressure on him in different ways. You cannot reach him by phone. food is unbearable. Now they have quarantine there, no one is even allowed outside," Vinnik's mother said.

Russian diplomats have even sent a note of protest to Washington over "awful" conditions of Vinnik's detention after visiting him in the prison earlier in the month, his mother added.

Vinnik was arrested in Greece in 2017 at the request of the US government.

The Russian businessman was initially extradited to France, where he was sentenced to five years in prison and fined $119,433, but then he was returned to Greece before being brought to the US last August. Vinnik is accused of financial crimes by US authorities, including money laundering through his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e.

In November 2022, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov visited Vinnik at the prison in San Francisco where the latter is being detained. Following the visit, Antonov said that Moscow would issue a complaint to the US government over its failure to provide adequate conditions for a meeting with the Russian citizen.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Washington France Visit San Francisco Vera United States Greece Cryptocurrency Money August November 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

29 minutes ago
 US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census A ..

US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census About Slave Ancestry - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lya ..

Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lyari Expressway

6 minutes ago
 US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Say ..

US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Says in Contact with Haitian Auth ..

6 minutes ago
 Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son ..

Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son Held in Awful Conditions in US ..

6 minutes ago
 French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Produ ..

French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Producing Fuel for Russian Aircraft ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.