Mother Of US-Jailed Russian National Osipova Says Family Faces Pressure By US Authorities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:25 PM

Mother of US-Jailed Russian National Osipova Says Family Faces Pressure By US Authorities

Juliana Filipyuk, the mother of Russian national Bogdana Osipova sentenced to seven years in US jail for international parental kidnapping, said on Friday that her family faced pressure on the part of the US authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Juliana Filipyuk, the mother of Russian national Bogdana Osipova sentenced to seven years in US jail for international parental kidnapping, said on Friday that her family faced pressure on the part of the US authorities.

"Bogdana's rights have been violated during detention, she has been under great pressure, our family is under great pressure. Bogdana was almost driven to death, it is a miracle that she is still alive. Now there is a new attack and pressure on Bogdana. Pressure has also been exerted by the American justice on our family," Filipyuk said at a round table held in Russia's State Duma.

Filipyuk added that she had received threats from a Kansas district judge.

