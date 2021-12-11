UrduPoint.com

Mother Of US Journalist Abducted In Syria Meets With Sullivan - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Deborah Tice, the mother of abducted US journalist Austin Tice in Syria, met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan earlier on Firday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"I can confirm that Deborah Tice met with Jake Sullivan, our National Security Advisor, today. I would also note that she and her family have been in touch and met a number of times with members of our national security team and been on phone calls as we have been with all families of individuals who are held overseas," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Tice is an award-winning journalist and Marine Corps veteran who entered Syria illegally from Turkey in May of 2012 while working on a story for the McClatchy publishing company. Tice was abducted in August of 2012 and was last seen in a video recording being blindfolded and held by armed men whose affiliation is unknown.

The Biden administration will do everything it can to secure Tice's release and return him home just like it would do for any other American held overseas, Psaki said.

