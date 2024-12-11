Mother Sells Newborn To Pay Husband’s Debt In India
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Police say man reported disappearance of their baby to police and expressed suspicion about his wife’s involvement
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2024) In a shocking incident in Indian Ramanagara district of Karnataka, a woman sold her one-month-old newborn to pay off her husband's debt, according to Indian media reports.
The police revealed that the couple, both laborers, had five children. The husband reported the disappearance of their baby to the police and expressed suspicion about his wife’s involvement.
The husband informed the police that the family was burdened with a debt of INR 300,000.
A few days earlier, his wife had suggested selling the newborn to a childless couple but he strongly opposed the idea.
When the baby went missing, the wife initially claimed the child was unwell and had been taken to the hospital by a relative. However, the baby did not return the next day which led to an argument between the couple.
Upon investigation, the police questioned the wife, who initially tried to mislead them but later confessed sale of the baby for INR 150,000 to a woman from Bengaluru.
The police successfully recovered the baby and arrested the mother for her actions.
Recent Stories
JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
More Stories From World
-
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP5 minutes ago
-
FIFA to confirm Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup hosts15 minutes ago
-
Russia says recaptured two Kursk villages from Ukraine15 minutes ago
-
France's Macron races to choose new PM25 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists extract cancer-fighting nuclides from rare earth minerals25 minutes ago
-
Mainland voices support for cross-Strait youth exchanges35 minutes ago
-
Gold, silver to hit new highs: leading German precious metal provider35 minutes ago
-
The trial of a king: ancient royal ritual in Cameroon promotes peace45 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike1 hour ago
-
Afghanistan's refugees minister killed in explosion: govt source1 hour ago
-
Khamenei says Assad's fall will not weaken Iran2 hours ago
-
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia strike toll rises to 8, rescue operation underway2 hours ago