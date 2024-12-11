Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India

(@Abdulla99267510)

Police say man reported disappearance of their baby to police and expressed suspicion about his wife’s involvement

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2024) In a shocking incident in Indian Ramanagara district of Karnataka, a woman sold her one-month-old newborn to pay off her husband's debt, according to Indian media reports.

The police revealed that the couple, both laborers, had five children. The husband reported the disappearance of their baby to the police and expressed suspicion about his wife’s involvement.

The husband informed the police that the family was burdened with a debt of INR 300,000.

A few days earlier, his wife had suggested selling the newborn to a childless couple but he strongly opposed the idea.

When the baby went missing, the wife initially claimed the child was unwell and had been taken to the hospital by a relative. However, the baby did not return the next day which led to an argument between the couple.

Upon investigation, the police questioned the wife, who initially tried to mislead them but later confessed sale of the baby for INR 150,000 to a woman from Bengaluru.

The police successfully recovered the baby and arrested the mother for her actions.