Motive in California High School Shooting Remains Unknown - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The teenage gunman who opened fire at the Saugus High school in southern California targeted victims at random and his motive is still unknown, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference.

"It [the motive] still remains a mystery," Villanueva told reporters on Friday, adding that the suspect fired six rounds. "As far as we know, the actual targets were at random."

The sheriff said the suspected gunman remains in critical condition.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old male student shot five fellow students, killing two, before shooting himself in the head. The gunman used a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol.