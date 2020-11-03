UrduPoint.com
Motives Of Terrorists Behind Vienna Attacks Unknown, Antisemitism Not Ruled Out - Kurz

Tue 03rd November 2020

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The motives behind the terror act in Vienna are not known yet, but antisemitism is not ruled out, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

"We cannot say anything about the motives yet, of course the anti-Semitic motif cannot be ruled out, especially taking into account the location where this terror act started," Kurz said on ORF 1 TV.

According to Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros, at least one person was killed and several others, including one police officer, were seriously injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, carried out at six different locations, including near a synagogue in the center of the city.

According to the OE24 broadcaster, about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue on Monday evening, reportedly from a machine gun.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig has confirmed that there are 15 injured, all hospitalized, following attacks in the Austrian capital. Seven of the wounded sustained serious injuries, Ludwig said.

Kurz, as well as Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, have called the attacks a terrorist act.

Austrian media reported that four terrorists had been detained. Nehammer has not confirmed this information but said that a search for the attackers continues.

Harald Soros said on ORF 1 tv that there were several attackers and one of them had been neutralized.

The OE24 broadcaster reported right after the synagogue shooting that up to seven criminals could still be at large.

