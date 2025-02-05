MotoGP Champion Martin Breaks Hand And Foot In Malaysia Crash
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Sepang, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has been ruled out of the remaining pre-season testing in Malaysia and will undergo surgery in Europe after crashing badly on the opening day at the Sepang track.
The Spaniard broke his hand and foot after being thrown off his Aprilia machine at turn two of the Sepang circuit. He had emerged unscathed from a crash earlier in the day.
He now faces a race against time to be fit for the start of his title defence in the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix on March 2.
"Jorge Martin has been diagnosed with a right hand fracture and fractures in his left foot," MotoGP organisers said in a statement.
"He has undergone a CT scan and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), both of which were negative for any injuries.
"He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on his right hand and left foot."
The 27-year-old, who made the move to Aprilia after winning the 2024 championship for Pramac Ducati, had completed 13 laps when he lost control of his new bike and was flipped high into the air.
The Spaniard landed hard on his left foot before his head banged onto the asphalt.
Massimo Rivola, Principal of Aprilia Racing, said he had "no explanation" for the crash and that Martin had made "no mistake".
"It was a bad crash with apparently no reason from his side and from the bike," he said.
"He is a world champion, but he is also a MotoGP rider. He's not an amateur. And the bike had no problems."
Trackhouse team rider Raul Fernandez of Spain was also ruled out of the remaining two days with hand and foot fractures.
Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, meanwhile, topped the timesheets on the opening day of testing with a time of 1min 57.555sec.
"I was feeling quite good. We were focused on many things to try and make a good lap time and I think I did a good job," he said.
The 25-year-old Yamaha rider was fastest for most parts of Wednesday's session and claimed the fastest time on his 50th lap.
Six-time Spanish MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez came in second fastest with a time of 1:57.606 on his new Ducati machine, while his brother Alex Marquez was third after clocking 1:57.738.
Recent Stories
Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the knot
Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
More Stories From World
-
MotoGP champion Martin breaks hand and foot in Malaysia crash6 minutes ago
-
Disney profits rise on strong 'Moana 2' sales6 minutes ago
-
EU seeks new import fee on e-commerce packages6 minutes ago
-
Root 'crucial' for England ahead of Champions Trophy, says skipper6 minutes ago
-
Steel decline sparks protests and a movie in Belgium6 minutes ago
-
UK says 'no change' to lease terms in Chagos deal6 minutes ago
-
Trump bid to take over Gaza, move Palestinians faces backlash6 minutes ago
-
Tunisia's Ghannouchi gets more jail time for 'plotting against state security'6 minutes ago
-
CM Murad Ali Shah invites NORINCO Group to explore investment opportunities in Sindh province17 minutes ago
-
Deportation from occupied territory 'strictly prohibited': UN on Gaza26 minutes ago
-
M23 unilateral ceasefire a 'ploy', DR Congo govt spokesman tells AFP26 minutes ago
-
US VP Vance to attend security meet in Munich36 minutes ago