MotoGP champion Martin taken to hospital after Malaysia crash

Sepang, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has been ruled out of the remaining pre-testing in Malaysia and is set to undergo surgery back in Europe after he crashed twice on the opening day at the Sepang track.

The Spaniard had walked away unscratched from his first crash early in the session, but suffered a heavier blow after being thrown off his Aprilia machine at turn two of the Sepang circuit.

"Jorge Martin has been diagnosed with a right hand fracture and fractures in his left foot. He has undergone a CT scan and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), both of which were negative for any injuries," said MotoGP organisers in a statement.

"He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on his right hand and left foot."

Martin is set to start his title defence in the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix on March 2.

The 27-year-old, who made the move to Aprilia after winning the 2024 championship for Pramac Ducati, had earlier reported pain in his left foot and right hand after being thrown off his bike in his second crash of the session.

Martin had completed 13 laps when he lost control of his new bike and was flipped high into the air.

The Spaniard landed hard on his left foot before his head banged onto the asphalt, bringing out the red flag to halt the opening day session. He was later taken to a nearby hospital for checks.

Trackhouse team rider Raul Fernandez of Spain was also ruled out of the remaining two days with hand and foot fractures.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, meanwhile, topped the timesheets on the opening day of testing with a time of 1 min 57.555 sec.

"I was feeling quite good. We were focused on many things to try and make a good lap time and I think I did a good job," he said.

The 25-year-old Yamaha rider was fastest for most parts of Wednesday's session and claimed the fastest time on his 50th lap.

Six-time Spanish MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez came in second fastest with a time of 1min 57.606sec on his new Ducati machine, while his brother Alex Marquez was third after clocking 1min 57.738sec.