Motorbike taxis take centre stage ahead of Benin vote

If you need to take the political temperature in Benin, just hitch a ride on a motorbike

Cotonou, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :If you need to take the political temperature in Benin, just hitch a ride on a motorbike.

In this West African state, tens of thousands of motorcycle taxis work the streets, playing a crucial part in political debate and election campaigns.

Their unusual role has returned to the spotlight ahead of presidential elections on Sunday. Election tensions have gripped the country, unleashing protests in opposition strongholds that have left two dead and five injured.

In the economic capital Cotonou, a dozen "zemidjan" -- "Take me quickly," in the local Fon language -- parade around a busy neighbourhood, escorting a motorcade blasting music and slogans in support of President Patrice Talon who is seeking re-election.

But in recent days, motorbike drivers have also filled up rallies for the two other candidates, Alassane Soumanou and Corentin Kohoue, who are little known to the general public.

"The zemidjan are those who bring a festive atmosphere to the campaign, they accompany the electoral motorcades, they distribute flyers, they wear campaign paraphernalia with the logos or Names of candidates," said political analyst Expedit Olougo.

And, Olougo said, when they take people around the city, the chatty drivers "will do everything in their power to persuade their customer to vote for their preferred candidate." Every morning, the most politicized of them gather around a well-known newsstand located behind the city's university hospital, where they read all the headlines they can find.

Later in the day, they gather again and listen to a news review broadcast on a popular radio show, leading to lively debates.

Lying between Togo and Nigeria on the Gulf of Guinea, Benin has often been praised as a vibrant multi-party democracy an often troubled region.

But these days, critics say the country has veered into authoritarianism.

Since Monday evening, clashes have erupted between protesters and security forces in opposition bastions, where many accuse the president of having rigged the election in advance.