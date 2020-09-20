Motorcade Of Armored Vehicles Enters Minsk, Proceeds To Presidential Residence
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 02:10 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) A motorcade of Belarusian police and security forces vehicles has arrived in the area of National Flag Square and Independence Palace in central Minsk ahead of an anticipated protest rally, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
The group of police vehicles included four Zaslon minivans designed to build barricades, vehicles with barbed wire and a water cannon, all convoyed by a traffic police vehicle.
A group of 10 armored vehicles proceeded along the Prospekte Pobeditelei avenue toward the Independence Palace, which is the presidential residence, where major protest rallies previously took place.