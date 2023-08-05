Motorcade of Ex-Turkish Presidential Candidate Gets Involved in Car Accident - Reports

A traffic accident involving seven vehicles in the motorcade of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the chairman of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party and former presidential candidate, has occurred at the Erzincan-Tunceli intersection, Turkish media reported on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) A traffic accident involving seven vehicles in the motorcade of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the chairman of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party and former presidential candidate, has occurred at the Erzincan-Tunceli intersection, Turkish media reported on Saturday.

A minibus carrying journalists was also involved in the accident, which left four people injured, the Star newspaper reported.

Following the incident, Kilicdaroglu arrived at a meeting in the eastern Turkish province of Erzincan unharmed, according to a video posted on the lawmaker's Twitter account.