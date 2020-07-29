UrduPoint.com
Motorcycle Bomb Blast Afghanistan's East Injures 9 Civilians, Kills 1 - Local Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:21 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Nine civilians were injured and another one was killed as a result of a motorcycle bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman, spokesman for the provincial governor Asadullah Dawlatzai told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the official, the incident took place in front of a municipal hotel in the Sultan Ghazi Baba area of the Mihtarlam town at around 20:10 p.m. (15:40 GMT).

The spokesman added that there were two children among those injured who were taken to a provincial hospital.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

