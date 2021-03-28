Motorcycle Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghanistan Injures 3 NDS Officers, 7 Civilians - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Three soldiers of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and seven civilians were injured as a result of a motorcycle bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost, a source at the local police told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the source, the bomb exploded in the Shaheed Square of the city of Khost, targeting the NDS vehicle.

Meanwhile, a deadly incident was reported in the neighboring Paktia province, where a senior prosecutor of the city of Gardez was shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

Mohammad Lal Amiri, a spokesman for Paktia police headquarters, told Sputnik that "yesterday evening Atiqullah Dawlatzai was shot dead on his way home from the office.

"

Another fatal attack took place in Kabul province on Saturday.

"Last night, gunmen shot dead an Afghan Air Force officer Sefatullah Faqir in the Bagh-e-Daud area of Paghman district," Kabul police chief told Sputnik.

Deadly attacks and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.