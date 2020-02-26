Motorcycle Bomb Explosion Takes Place in Afghan Capital - Source

A motorcycle bomb explosion took place in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, a source told Sputnik

The explosion took place at around 4.00 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT), in the city's west, the sixth police district.

"The explosion took place on the road of Faiz Mohammad Kateb, near to general attorney's office in the area, and when the officers left the center, a motorcycle bomb blasted," the source said.

Kabul police have confirmed the incident to Sputnik but have not provided any details about its nature and the casualties.