Motorcycle Bomb Explosion Takes Place in Afghan Capital - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) A motorcycle bomb explosion took place in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, a source told Sputnik.

The explosion took place at around 4.00 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT), in the city's west, the sixth police district.

"The explosion took place on the road of Faiz Mohammad Kateb, near the general attorney's office in the area, and when the officers left the center, a motorcycle bomb blasted," the source said.

Kabul police have confirmed the incident to Sputnik but have not provided any details about its nature and the casualties.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told Sputnik that the explosion had left two people injured, leaving no casualties.

At the same time, the national 1 tv news broadcaster reported, citing the country's Interior Ministry, that nine people, including a woman, had been injured in the blast.

The Taliban movement has said it was not involved in the incident, the media outlet added.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has struggled to contain the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, as well as the activities of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist groups (both banned in Russia).

The Taliban have recently been involved in peace talks with the United States. Last week, the sides announced a reduction of violence beginning on February 22. US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has said that Washington will sign a phased troop withdrawal deal with the movement in the end of this week if the reduction of violence is successful.