Motorcycle Bomb Kills Four In Iraq: Official
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:36 PM
At least four civilians were killed and four more wounded Tuesday in a motorcycle bombing near a hospital in central Basra city in southern Iraq, security forces said
Baghdad, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :At least four civilians were killed and four more wounded Tuesday in a motorcycle bombing near a hospital in central Basra city in southern Iraq, security forces said.
Referring to "the explosion of a motorcycle", they said in a statement that "four citizens were killed and four others injured while two vehicles near the motorcycle caught fire".