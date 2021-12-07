UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Bomb Kills Four In Iraq: Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:36 PM

Motorcycle bomb kills four in Iraq: official

At least four civilians were killed and four more wounded Tuesday in a motorcycle bombing near a hospital in central Basra city in southern Iraq, security forces said

Baghdad, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :At least four civilians were killed and four more wounded Tuesday in a motorcycle bombing near a hospital in central Basra city in southern Iraq, security forces said.

Referring to "the explosion of a motorcycle", they said in a statement that "four citizens were killed and four others injured while two vehicles near the motorcycle caught fire".

Related Topics

Injured Fire Iraq Vehicles Basra

Recent Stories

Russian Gov't Working on Rosneft's Access to Gas E ..

Russian Gov't Working on Rosneft's Access to Gas Exports to Europe - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Heavy casualties feared in huge Burundi prison fir ..

Heavy casualties feared in huge Burundi prison fire

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt bans illegal fishing trawlers at ..

Balochistan govt bans illegal fishing trawlers at Gwadar, beefs up FD patrolling ..

1 minute ago
 PEC urges people to get registered as voters for s ..

PEC urges people to get registered as voters for strengthening democracy in coun ..

1 minute ago
 IHC warns Rana Shamim of indictment if he fails to ..

IHC warns Rana Shamim of indictment if he fails to submit original affidavit

51 minutes ago
 UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.