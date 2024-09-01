Open Menu

Motorcycling: Aragon MotoGP Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Alcañiz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) result of the Aragon MotoGP, the 12th round of the 20-race world chamnpionship, on Sunday:

1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 41min 47.082s, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) at 4.789s, 3. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 14.904, 4. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 16.459, 5. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 18.776, 6. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 20.549, 7. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 21.159, 8. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 24.759, 9. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 39.420, 10. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 39.966, 11. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 40.602, 12. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 41.782, 13. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 42.083, 14. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 43.264, 15. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 49.735, 16. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 57.322, 17. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 1:52.386

DNF: Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse), Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha), Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia), Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini)

World championship standings

1.

Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 299 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 276, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 229, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 228, 5. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 148, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 145, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 139, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 118, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 113, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 104, 11. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 83, 12. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 81, 13. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 60, 14. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 53, 15. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 51, 16. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 46, 17. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 19, 18. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 17, 19. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 16, 20. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 15, 21. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 14, 22. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 7, 23. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 6, 24. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 1, 25. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 0, 26. Remy Gardner (AUS/Yamaha) 0, 27. Lorenzo Savadori (ITA/Aprilia) 0, 27. Lorenzo Savadori (ITA/Aprilia) 0

afp

