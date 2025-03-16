Motorcycling: Argentina MotoGP Results
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Termas de Río Hondo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) results at the Argentina MotoGP on Saturday, the second round of the 2025 world championship:
Sprint (12 laps)
1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati) 19 min 37.331 sec, 2. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 0.903, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 3.859, 4. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 5.026, 5. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 6.451, 6. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Aprilia) 7.333, 7. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 8.368, 8. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 10.
858, 9. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 11.229, 10. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 12.356
World championship standings
1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati) 49 points, 2. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 38, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 30, 4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 21, 5. Ai Ogura (JPN/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 17, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 15, 7. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Aprilia) 14, 8. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 11, 9. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 10, 10. Enea Bastianini (ITA/KTM-Tech3) 7
