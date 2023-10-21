Motorcycling: Australia MotoGP Results
Phillip Island, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) result of the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island on Saturday:
1. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 40min 39.446sec, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.201, 3. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati) 0.477, 4. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.816, 5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 1.008, 6. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 8.827, 7. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 9.283, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 9.387, 9. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 9.696, 10. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 12.
523
World championship standings
1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 366pts, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 339, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 293, 4. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 224, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 187, 6. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 185, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 170, 8. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 148, 9. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 144, 10. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 134
16. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 65