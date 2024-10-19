Motorcycling: Australian MotoGP Sprint Results
Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Phillip Island, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) results of the Australian MotoGP sprint race at Phillip Island on Saturday:
1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati Pramac) 19min 13.301sec, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 1.520, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 4.368, 4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 6.879, 5. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 7.905, 6. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 9.623, 7. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 15.249, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 19.280, 9. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGas-Tech3) 21.126, 10. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 21.194, 11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 21.379, 12. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 21.483, 13. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 23.528, 14. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 34.055, 15. Lorenzo Savadori (ITA/Aprilia-Trackhouse 38.324
World championship standings:
1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 404 pts, 2.
Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 388, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 320, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 320, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 183, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 181, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 163, 8.Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 140, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 139, 10. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 136, 11. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 134, 12. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 124, 13. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 86, 14. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 71, 15. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 66, 16. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 59, 17. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 36, 18. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 28, 19. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 21, 20. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 20, 21. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 20, 22. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 12, 23. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 7, 24. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 7, 25. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 2
