Open Menu

Motorcycling: Australian MotoGP Sprint Results

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Motorcycling: Australian MotoGP sprint results

Phillip Island, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) results of the Australian MotoGP sprint race at Phillip Island on Saturday:

1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati Pramac) 19min 13.301sec, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 1.520, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 4.368, 4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 6.879, 5. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 7.905, 6. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 9.623, 7. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 15.249, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 19.280, 9. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGas-Tech3) 21.126, 10. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 21.194, 11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 21.379, 12. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 21.483, 13. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 23.528, 14. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 34.055, 15. Lorenzo Savadori (ITA/Aprilia-Trackhouse 38.324

World championship standings:

1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 404 pts, 2.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 388, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 320, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 320, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 183, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 181, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 163, 8.Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 140, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 139, 10. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 136, 11. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 134, 12. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 124, 13. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 86, 14. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 71, 15. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 66, 16. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 59, 17. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 36, 18. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 28, 19. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 21, 20. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 20, 21. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 20, 22. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 12, 23. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 7, 24. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 7, 25. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 2

Related Topics

World Race

Recent Stories

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

5 minutes ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

11 minutes ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

54 minutes ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

57 minutes ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

1 hour ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

1 hour ago
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in ..

Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

14 hours ago
 EPI launches community-based awareness program

EPI launches community-based awareness program

14 hours ago
 ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threat ..

ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats

14 hours ago

More Stories From World