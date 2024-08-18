Motorcycling: Austrian MotoGP Results
Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) results of the Austrian MotoGP, the 11th round of the 20-race season, at the RedBullRing circuit in Spielberg on Sunday:
1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 42min 11.173sec, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) at 3.232sec, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 7.357, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 13.836, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 18.620, 6. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 21.206, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 24.322, 8. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 27.677, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 28.829, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 30.268, 11. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 30.526, 12. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 30.702, 13. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGas-Tech3) 33.
736, 14. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 36.310, 15. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGas-Tech3) 36.522
World championship standings
1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 275 pts, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 270, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 214, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 192, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 139, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 128, 7. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 125, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 113, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 104, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 98, 11. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 73, 12. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 73, 13. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 55, 14. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 49
