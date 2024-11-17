Motorcycling: Barcelona MotoGP results

Open Menu

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) results of the Barcelona MotoGP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, the final round of the 20-race world championship:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 40min 24.740sec, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 1.474 sec, 3. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 3.810, 4. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 5.322, 5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 5.753, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 7.081, 7. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 7.393, 8. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 8.709, 9. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 10.484, 10. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGas-Tech3) 10.618, 11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 10.756, 12. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 13.464, 13. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 14.560, 14. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 19.469, 15. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 22.195, 16. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 23.890, 17. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 23.960, 18. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 29.001, 19.

Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGas-Tech3) 29.145, 20. Michele Pirro (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 37.295, 21. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 39.138, 22. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 47.654

Final world championship standings:

1. Jorge Martin (ESP) 508 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) 498, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP) 392, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA) 386, 5. Brad Binder (RSA) 217, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP) 215, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP) 190, 8. Alex Marquez (ESP) 173, 9. Franco Morbidelli (ITA) 173, 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA) 165, 11. Aleix Espargaro (ESP) 163, 12. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) 153, 13. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) 113, 14. Jack Miller (AUS) 87, 15. Miguel Oliveira (POR) 75, 16. Raul Fernandez (ESP) 66, 17. Johann Zarco (FRA) 55, 18. Alex Rins (ESP) 31, 19. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN) 31, 20. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) 27, 21. Joan Mir (ESP) 21, 22. Luca Marini (ITA) 14, 23. Pol Espargaro (ESP) 12, 24. Dani Pedrosa (ESP) 7, 25. Stefan Bradl (GER) 2

