Motorcycling: Emilia-Romagna MotoGP Sprint Results
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Misano Adriatico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) results of the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP sprint race on Saturday:
1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 19:50.237, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) at 0.285sec, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 1.319, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 5.386, 5. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 6.580, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 8.143, 7. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 8.405, 8. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati VR46) 8.965, 9. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 9.271, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 9.538
World Championship standings
1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 321 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 317, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 265, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 2575. Br, ad Binder (RSA/KTM) 165, 6.
Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 157, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 139, 8. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 119, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 119, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 114, 11. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 95, 12. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 91, 13. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 65, 14. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 64, 15. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 58, 16. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 46, 17. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 21, 18. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 21, 19. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 20, 20. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 15, 21. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 15, 22. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 12, 23. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 7, 24. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 2, 25. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 1, 26. Remy Gardner (AUS/Yamaha) 0, 27. Lorenzo Savadori (ITA/Aprilia) 0
