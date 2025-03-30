Motorcycling: Grand Prix Of The Americas Sprint Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) results of the MotoGP sprint race at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin on Saturday:
1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati) 20min 29.509s, 2. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 0.795, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1.918, 4. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 8.536, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 9.685, 6. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 10.676, 7. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 12.049, 8. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 13.588, 9. Ai Ogura (JPN/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 13.
752, 10. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Aprilia) 14.584
World championship standings
1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati) 86 points, 2. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 67, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 50, 4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 42, 5. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 28, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 25, 7. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 19, 8. Ai Ogura (JPN/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 18, 9. Pedro Acosta (ESP/KTM) 16, 10. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Aprilia) 14
