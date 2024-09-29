Open Menu

Motorcycling: Indonesia MotoGP Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Motorcycling: Indonesia MotoGP results

Lombok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) results of the Indonesia MotoGP, the 15th round of the 20-race world championship, on Sunday:

1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 41min 04.389sec, 2. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) at 1.404sec, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 5.595, 4.Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 6.507, 5. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 6.772, 6. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 11.330, 7. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 13.203, 8. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 14.862, 9. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 15.151, 10. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 21.079

World championship standings:

1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 366 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 345, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 291, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 288, 5.

Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 181, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 173, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 162, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 127, 9. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 125, 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 122, 11. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 121, 12. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 120, 13. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 82, 14. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 71, 15. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 58, 16. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 55, 17. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 31, 18. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 26, 19. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 20, 20. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 20, 21. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 19, 22. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 12, 23. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 7, 24. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 5, 25. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 2

Related Topics

World Indonesia Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

16 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

16 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

17 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

17 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

17 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

21 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World