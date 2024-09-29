Motorcycling: Indonesia MotoGP Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Lombok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) results of the Indonesia MotoGP, the 15th round of the 20-race world championship, on Sunday:
1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 41min 04.389sec, 2. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) at 1.404sec, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 5.595, 4.Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 6.507, 5. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 6.772, 6. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 11.330, 7. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 13.203, 8. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 14.862, 9. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 15.151, 10. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 21.079
World championship standings:
1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 366 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 345, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 291, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 288, 5.
Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 181, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 173, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 162, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 127, 9. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 125, 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 122, 11. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 121, 12. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 120, 13. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 82, 14. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 71, 15. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 58, 16. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 55, 17. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 31, 18. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 26, 19. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 20, 20. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 20, 21. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 19, 22. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 12, 23. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 7, 24. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 5, 25. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 2
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
China hails 'Queen Wen', the tennis star who fulfilled a dream2 minutes ago
-
Martin wins Indonesia MotoGP to extend title lead over Bagnaia2 minutes ago
-
Iran calls for emergency UNSC meeting following Nasrallah assassination12 minutes ago
-
Martin wins Indonesia MotoGP to extend title lead over Bagnaia42 minutes ago
-
Claudia Sheinbaum: cool-headed scientist who will lead Mexico2 hours ago
-
India protests at UN General Assembly against PM Shehbaz highlighting Kashmir dispute2 hours ago
-
Mexico's Sheinbaum to take reins of nation facing huge challenges2 hours ago
-
Tom Kim complains of cursing at emotional Presidents Cup2 hours ago
-
UN chief urges parties to "step back from the brink" amid escalating Lebanon crisis2 hours ago
-
Austrians vote with far-right in sight of historic win2 hours ago
-
Israel kills Hezbollah chief in Beirut strike2 hours ago
-
Osasuna dismantle Barca's perfect Liga start2 hours ago