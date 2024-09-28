Motorcycling: Indonesia MotoGP Sprint Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Lombok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) results of the Indonesia MotoGP sprint race on Saturday:
1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 19min 41.354sec, 2. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) at 0.107sec, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 1.701, 4. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 3.072, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 5.967, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 6.210, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 6.664, 8. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 6.938, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 7.706, 10. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 9.104
World Championship standings:
1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 341 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 329, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 291, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 288 5.
Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 165, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 161, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 152, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 127, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 122, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 121, 11. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 114, 12. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 107, 13. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 73, 14. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 71, 15. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 58, 16. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 49, 17. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 24, 18. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 21, 19. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 21, 20. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 20, 21. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 15, 22. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 12, 23. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 7, 24. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 5, 25. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 2
